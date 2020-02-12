Top Stories
'This Is Us' Set Photos Reveal This Star Is Joining the Show!

Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Rihanna Had a Very Late Night Outing with This Rumored Beau

Blac Chyna Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors Because of Something She Posted

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 1:44 am

Backstreet Boys Become a Barbershop Quartet for 'Thong Song' Performance with Jimmy Fallon

Did you ever think you’d get to see the Backstreet Boys perform the Sisqo hit “Thong Song?” Well, now you can!

The boy band joined Jimmy Fallon for a barbershop quartet version of the song during the latest episode of The Tonight Show on Tuesday (February 11) in New York City.

“The @backstreetboys and I perform an all new Ragtime Gal’s song tonight!!” Jimmy teased on his Twitter account before the episode aired.

The Backstreet Boys just announced that they will be extending their DNA World Tour with a 45-date trek this summer.

