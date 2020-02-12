Bella Hadid Wears Veil & Dark Lipstick for Rodarte Fashion Show

Bella Hadid is killing it on the runway!

The 23-year-old model walked in Rodarte’s Fashion Show held on Tuesday evening (February 11) at St. Bart’s Church in New York City.

For the show, Bella wore a white dress with red polka-dots paired with a veil and a rose on top of her head while wearing a very dark lipstick.

The following day, Bella bared her abs in an olive-colored outfit as she headed to rehearsals for the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show.

