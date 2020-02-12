Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 1:17 pm

Blake Lively, Issa Rae & Julia Louis-Dreyfus Make The Perfect Trio at Michael Kors NYFW Show!

Blake Lively, Issa Rae & Julia Louis-Dreyfus Make The Perfect Trio at Michael Kors NYFW Show!

New York Fashion Week brings the stars together!

Blake Lively, Issa Rae and Julia Louis-Dreyfus all looked gorgeous as they posed for photographs while arriving at the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show on Wednesday (February 12) in New York City.

Blake and the ladies all sat in the front row together while other celebrities like Logan Browning, Justine Skye, Leigh Lezark, Hannah Bronfman, Harley Viera-Newton, singer Natti Natasha and models Jessica Gomes and Camila Coelho also took a seat in the front as well.

Just last night, Issa Rae celebrated the premiere of her new film The Photograph with co-star LaKeith Stanfield ahead of its Valentine’s Day release date.
Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 01
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 02
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 03
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 04
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 05
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 06
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 07
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 08
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 09
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 10
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 11
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 12
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 13
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 14
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 15
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 16
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 17
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 18
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 19
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 20
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 21
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 22
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 23
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 24
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 25
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 26
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 27
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 28
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 29
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 30
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 31
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 32
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 33
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 34
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 35
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 36
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 37
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 38
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 39
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 40
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 41
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 42
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 43
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 44
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 45
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 46
blake lively issa rae julia louis dreyfus make the perfect trio at michael kors 47

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2020 New York Fashion Week February, Blake Lively, camila coelho, Hannah Bronfman, Harley Viera-Newton, Issa Rae, Jessica Gomes, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Justine Skye, Leigh Lezark, Logan Browning, Natti Natasha

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr