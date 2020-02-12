Blake Lively, Issa Rae & Julia Louis-Dreyfus Make The Perfect Trio at Michael Kors NYFW Show!

New York Fashion Week brings the stars together!

Blake Lively, Issa Rae and Julia Louis-Dreyfus all looked gorgeous as they posed for photographs while arriving at the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show on Wednesday (February 12) in New York City.

Blake and the ladies all sat in the front row together while other celebrities like Logan Browning, Justine Skye, Leigh Lezark, Hannah Bronfman, Harley Viera-Newton, singer Natti Natasha and models Jessica Gomes and Camila Coelho also took a seat in the front as well.

Just last night, Issa Rae celebrated the premiere of her new film The Photograph with co-star LaKeith Stanfield ahead of its Valentine’s Day release date.