Caitriona Balfe & Zazie Beetz Go From the Oscars to NYFW!

Zazie Beetz and Caitriona Balfe pose for a photo together while attending the Rodarte fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (February 11) in New York City.

The actresses were joined at the event by Beanie Feldstein.

All three of the stars were just at the Oscars two days ago!

Zazie and Caitriona were at the awards show to support their movies, which were up for Best Picture. Zazie starred in Joker, the most nominated movie of the night, while Caitriona starred in Ford v Ferrari.

Beanie was a presenter during the event.