Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 9:09 pm

Cardi B Calls Out People Who Post Fake Twitter DM Convos With Her

Cardi B Calls Out People Who Post Fake Twitter DM Convos With Her

Cardi B is calling out some fans on social media after she spotted one who doctored up a fake direct message conversation with her.

The 27-year-old rapper made a video showing fans that the conversation from one person was 100% fake, and showed off the DMs she does get.

“The fact that fake pages gotta make fake DMs…first of all, I’m not even taht friendly. Why do people think I’d just be talking to anybody?” Cardi mused, while showing off the messages she has in her inbox.

She added, “I don’t even check my Twitter DMs. I’m not really a Twitter person.”

Cardi added a comment about the conversation showing she was in support of R. Kelly, which is the opposite.

Check out the full video below!
