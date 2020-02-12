Chance the Rapper Says He & Kanye West Were 'Paired Together by God'

Chance the Rapper is opening up about his friendship with Kanye West.

During an upcoming interview with NBC News, the 26-year-old rapper talked about his relationship with the 42-year-old “Closed on Sunday” rapper.

“I think iron sharpens iron,” Chance said. “We’re both imperfect people and I’m able to call him out on things I don’t necessarily agree with. He’s called me out on things he doesn’t agree with.”

Chance added: “I do fully believe, now more than ever, that we were paired together by God and that we’re supposed to be in each other’s corner.”

In the past, Chance has also called Kanye his “spiritual advisor.”