Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 7:32 pm

Chance the Rapper Says He & Kanye West Were 'Paired Together by God'

Chance the Rapper Says He & Kanye West Were 'Paired Together by God'

Chance the Rapper is opening up about his friendship with Kanye West.

During an upcoming interview with NBC News, the 26-year-old rapper talked about his relationship with the 42-year-old “Closed on Sunday” rapper.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chance the Rapper

“I think iron sharpens iron,” Chance said. “We’re both imperfect people and I’m able to call him out on things I don’t necessarily agree with. He’s called me out on things he doesn’t agree with.”

Chance added: “I do fully believe, now more than ever, that we were paired together by God and that we’re supposed to be in each other’s corner.”

In the past, Chance has also called Kanye his “spiritual advisor.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Chance the Rapper, Kanye West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr