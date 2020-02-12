Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 12:47 pm

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Parenting Schedule Revealed

  • A judge has signed off on the following schedule for Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan‘s custody time – TMZ
  • Sophie Turner is pregnant! – Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who interviewed Jennifer AnistonLainey Gossip
  • Who is leading all the democrats? – Celebitchy
  • Kourtney Kardashian is firing back at KhloeTooFab
  • Best movies to watch on Netflix for Valentine’s Day – Popsugar
  • Here’s how Miley Cyrus prepares for a night out – Just Jared Jr
