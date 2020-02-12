Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 11:45 pm

Charli XCX Rocks Leather Pants for NME Awards 2020

Charli XCX Rocks Leather Pants for NME Awards 2020

Charli XCX strikes a pose on the red carpet while arriving at the 2020 NME Awards on Wednesday evening (February 12) at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, England.

The 27-year-old British singer looked cool in a black bodysuit paired with black leather pants as she attended the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charli XCX

Other stars at the music awards show included Kim Petras, FKA Twigs, and Yungblud.

If you missed it, Kim recently dropped her new song – and revealed some huge tour news!

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 01
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 02
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 03
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 04
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 05
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 06
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 07
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 08
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 09
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 10
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 11
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 12
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 13
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 14
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 15
charli xcx rocks leather pants for nme awards 16

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Kim Petras, yungblud

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr