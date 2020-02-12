Charli XCX Rocks Leather Pants for NME Awards 2020

Charli XCX strikes a pose on the red carpet while arriving at the 2020 NME Awards on Wednesday evening (February 12) at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, England.

The 27-year-old British singer looked cool in a black bodysuit paired with black leather pants as she attended the awards show.

Other stars at the music awards show included Kim Petras, FKA Twigs, and Yungblud.

