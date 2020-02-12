Chris Brown Debuts Face Tattoo of an Air Jordan Sneaker!

Chris Brown just showed off his brand new face tattoo of an Air Jordan 3 sneaker!

The ink was done by Joaquin “Ganga” Lopez, who posted the ink to his official Instagram account.

“More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial,” he captioned the photo on Instagram. “here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently.”

The new tattoo is right underneath another one of Chris‘ face tattoos, which is the logo for his Black Pyramid clothing brand.

