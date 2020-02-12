Top Stories
Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Chris Brown Debuts New Face Tattoo & You Can See It Right Here!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 8:34 am

Chris Brown Debuts Face Tattoo of an Air Jordan Sneaker!

Chris Brown Debuts Face Tattoo of an Air Jordan Sneaker!

Chris Brown just showed off his brand new face tattoo of an Air Jordan 3 sneaker!

The ink was done by Joaquin “Ganga” Lopez, who posted the ink to his official Instagram account.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Brown

“More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial,” he captioned the photo on Instagram. “here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently.”

The new tattoo is right underneath another one of Chris‘ face tattoos, which is the logo for his Black Pyramid clothing brand.

Chris isn’t the only star to recently get a face tattoo – find out who put “misunderstood” on their cheek!

Check out Chris Brown’s brand new face tattoo…
