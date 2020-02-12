Top Stories
'This Is Us' Set Photos Reveal This Star Is Joining the Show!

Jennifer Aniston &amp; Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, &amp; Now They're Telling All!

Rihanna Had a Very Late Night Outing with This Rumored Beau

Blac Chyna Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors Because of Something She Posted

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 12:41 am

Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Supports Her At Quay Collection Launch Party

Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Supports Her At Quay Collection Launch Party

Chrissy Teigen shows off her cute family during the QUAYXCHRISSY Launch Party held at Olivetta on Tuesday night (February 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 34-year-old model’s husband, John Legend, and daughter, Luna, were guests at the event.

Luna is even featured in the collection’s campaign with her mom. Check out the cute video that Chrissy shared below of Luna signing a photo from the print campaign.

You can shop Chrissy‘s sunglasses collection on Quay Australia‘s site. The new collection range from $55 to $65.

10+ pictures inside of Chrissy Teigen with John Legend and Luna Stephens at the Quay Australia launch party…
Photos: Getty
