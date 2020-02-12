Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Supports Her At Quay Collection Launch Party

Chrissy Teigen shows off her cute family during the QUAYXCHRISSY Launch Party held at Olivetta on Tuesday night (February 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 34-year-old model’s husband, John Legend, and daughter, Luna, were guests at the event.

Luna is even featured in the collection’s campaign with her mom. Check out the cute video that Chrissy shared below of Luna signing a photo from the print campaign.

You can shop Chrissy‘s sunglasses collection on Quay Australia‘s site. The new collection range from $55 to $65.

10+ pictures inside of Chrissy Teigen with John Legend and Luna Stephens at the Quay Australia launch party…