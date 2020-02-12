Constance Wu Can't Keep It Together In These Hilarious 'Fresh Off The Boat' Bloopers!

Even Constance Wu breaks character sometimes…

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (February 11), the Crazy Rich Asians star debuted some never-before-seen bloopers from her hit sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, where she couldn’t keep it together.

Constance then discussed the impact that Fresh Off the Boat has had on her career as the sitcom nears its end after six seasons: “It really is the most life changing thing that’s ever happened to me,” she said. “I’m so grateful that I got to do it and I’m really proud of the kids. That’s one of the biggest things is like, those boys have grown up to be really wonderful young men and just to witness that has been amazing.”

Constance also talked about the potential sequel to Crazy Rich Asians: “I would love to work with everybody again. I’m just the actor, I don’t produce so I don’t really know what they’re doing behind-the-scenes,” she said. “But if they make one, I’m there. I’ll say that.”

FYI: Constance is wearing a silver embroidered puff sleeve mini dress from Carolina Herrera.

