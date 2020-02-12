Dakota Johnson & Olivia Colman to Star in Maggie Gyllenhaal's Directorial Debut!

Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, is shaping up to have an A-list cast including Dakota Johnson and Oscar winner Olivia Colman!

Also set to star at Peter Sarsgaard and Jessie Buckley, with more likely to be revealed at a later time.

The film follows a college professor (Colman) whose own psychological trauma begins to resurface after meeting a woman (Johnson) and her young daughter while on summer vacation, Variety reports.

“When I finished reading Elena Ferrante’s ‘The Lost Daughter,’ I felt that something secret and true had been said out loud. And I was both disturbed and comforted by that,” Maggie said in a statement. “I immediately thought how much more intense the experience would be in a movie theatre, with other people around. And I set to work on this adaptation. I find that the script has attracted other people interested in exploring these secret truths about motherhood, sexuality, femininity, desire. And I’m thrilled to continue my collaboration with such brave and exciting actors and filmmakers.”