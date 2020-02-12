Eva Mendes Reveals Ryan Gosling's Secret Talent You Didn't Know About!

Eva Mendes is giving us a little insight into her partner Ryan Gosling‘s skills in the kitchen!

On Instagram, a fan asked Eva if her and Ryan ever cook at all.

She responded to the fan and wrote, “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For reals. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking.” You can read the entire comment Eva Mendes left by clicking in the gallery.

Eva does not often reveal details about her personal life with Ryan Gosling, but she did a few months ago.