Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 12:18 pm

Eva Mendes Reveals Ryan Gosling's Secret Talent You Didn't Know About!

Eva Mendes Reveals Ryan Gosling's Secret Talent You Didn't Know About!

Eva Mendes is giving us a little insight into her partner Ryan Gosling‘s skills in the kitchen!

On Instagram, a fan asked Eva if her and Ryan ever cook at all.

She responded to the fan and wrote, “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For reals. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking.” You can read the entire comment Eva Mendes left by clicking in the gallery.

Eva does not often reveal details about her personal life with Ryan Gosling, but she did a few months ago.
