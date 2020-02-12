FreeZayn Is Trending - Why Are Fans Calling to Free Zayn Malik?

If you logged onto Twitter in the past 24 hours, you might have seen a hashtag trending: #FreeZayn.

The trend was started by Zayn Malik fans, because they’re concerned about his treatment by his record label, RCA Records.

Specifically, there are allegations that his vocals have been sent by his label to other artists and producers without his consent.

“#FREEZAYN zayn malik‘s label, RCA and the higher up aka SONY have been continuously sabotaging zayn. first, they didn’t even send physical copies of his sophomore album to stores and now, we just found out they have sending zayn‘s vocals to other artists without his consent,” wrote one popular tweet under the hashtag.

“fans are trying to trend #FREEZAYN following a massive mishap with issuing consent of a song release. Sources are reporting RCA has sent Malik’s vocals to producers in the past without his knowledge and tried to release a remix without the singer’s consent,” one fan account reported.

Eventually, the trending topic, and the alleged song release controversy, got the attention of Zayn himself.

“Yo! thank you so much for letting me know about this. I do not have any new collaborations coming so please just keep checking here for any news. You know you will always be the first to know. Spread the word … 🤘🏽 big love,” he wrote.

