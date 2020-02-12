Gwen Stefani Cancels More Concerts for This Reason

Gwen Stefani is taking some more time off to rest.

The 50-year-old entertainer took to Twitter on Tuesday (February 11) to announce that she has been forced to cancel a few more of her Just A Girl Las Vegas residency performances due to health issues.

“I am so sad to announce that I am still unwell & will not be able to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas,” Gwen tweeted. “I am resting and doing everything I can to return for my shows on February 14 – 22. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase. I am so sorry gx”

Just a few days ago, Gwen had to cancel her weekend performance because of the illness.

Get well soon, Gwen!