Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 5:28 pm

Gwen Stefani Cancels More Concerts for This Reason

Gwen Stefani is taking some more time off to rest.

The 50-year-old entertainer took to Twitter on Tuesday (February 11) to announce that she has been forced to cancel a few more of her Just A Girl Las Vegas residency performances due to health issues.

“I am so sad to announce that I am still unwell & will not be able to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas,” Gwen tweeted. “I am resting and doing everything I can to return for my shows on February 14 – 22. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase. I am so sorry gx”

Just a few days ago, Gwen had to cancel her weekend performance because of the illness.

Make sure you watch the super cute music video for Gwen and Blake Shelton‘s song “Nobody But You” here.

Get well soon, Gwen!
