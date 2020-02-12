Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 3:36 pm

Hannah Brown Throws Massive Shade at Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' Contestant

It looks like Hannah Brown is not a huge fan of one of Peter Weber‘s contestants, Victoria Fuller.

While posting on her Instagram Story, Hannah was clearly watching the latest episode of The Bachelor.

While Hannah was recording, Victoria F. could be heard on the television in the background saying, “it’s annoying to be around me.”

Hannah smiled and looked at her camera and said “well…you said itttttttt.”

Meanwhile, Victoria has received some massive hate online for her involvement in a campaign for “White Lives Matter.”
