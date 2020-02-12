Here's the Reason Why Kourtney Kardashian Really Wants to Film Less for 'KUWTK'

In the last few months, we’ve discovered that Kourtney Kardashian is filming less than her sisters for Keeping Up with the Kardashians – and while that has led to disputes between them – we’re now finding out the reason why Kourtney has decided this.

“She is happy to be filming less for both herself and the kids,” a source told People.

The source added that she wants to protect her three kids with Scott Disick, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, from the exposure and trolls.

“As Kourtney and Scott’s kids get older, especially Kourtney feels that public exposure is not really beneficial for the kids. There are already trolls that post nasty comments about the kids. They are too young to read about it yet, but Kourtney would hate for them to read it as they get older. She feels more and more protective of the kids.”

