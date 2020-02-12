Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 1:04 pm

Here's the Reason Why Kourtney Kardashian Really Wants to Film Less for 'KUWTK'

Here's the Reason Why Kourtney Kardashian Really Wants to Film Less for 'KUWTK'

In the last few months, we’ve discovered that Kourtney Kardashian is filming less than her sisters for Keeping Up with the Kardashians – and while that has led to disputes between them – we’re now finding out the reason why Kourtney has decided this.

“She is happy to be filming less for both herself and the kids,” a source told People.

The source added that she wants to protect her three kids with Scott Disick, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, from the exposure and trolls.

“As Kourtney and Scott’s kids get older, especially Kourtney feels that public exposure is not really beneficial for the kids. There are already trolls that post nasty comments about the kids. They are too young to read about it yet, but Kourtney would hate for them to read it as they get older. She feels more and more protective of the kids.”

If you missed it, it’s looking like Kourtney is currently feuding with one of her sisters!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Scott Disick

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr