Jameela Jamil Responds to Being Accused of Having Munchausen Syndrome

Jameela Jamil has no time for accusations.

The 33-year-old Good Place star reacted to viral social media posts claiming that she suffers from Munchausen syndrome, which causes people to fake health scares for attention.

Following her recent decision to come as queer amid backlash for hosting a vogueing show for HBO, critics began questioning her statements in past interviews about her past injuries, as well as anecdotes about allergies and other incidents that seemingly didn’t all add up.

“First I’m lying about my sexuality, now I’m now being accused of munchausens? By an unhinged idiot who didn’t even realize in all her ‘research’ that my car accident injury stories are ‘different’ because they were about TWO SEPARATE CAR ACCIDENTS 13 years apart? You can keep it,” she wrote.

“1/2 Being gaslit over your health for entertainment is a very specific pain and trauma that a lot of people with Ehlers Danlos/invisible disability have to face every day from people who don’t understand our vastly under-researched condition. And to what end? Who wins? If I was 2/2 Oil tycoon destroying the planet, or a serial sex offender I would maybe understand this vitriol and effort to target and harass me. But I’m just a mental health/eating disorder advocate actually taking the time to change public policy and legislation to protect kids. 🤷🏽‍♀️,” she continued.

“If the worst thing you’ve got on me is that I ran away from bees which I have a phobia of, twice in 34 years into the road, when bees and roads are everywhere, so that’s not really an extraordinary story… and my allergies/intolerances lessened as I grew older… then lol,” she later added.

Check out Jameela Jamil‘s messages…

First I’m lying about my sexuality, now I’m now being accused of munchausens? By an unhinged idiot who didn’t even realize in all her “research” that my car accident injury stories are “different” because they were about TWO SEPARATE CAR ACCIDENTS 13 years apart? You can keep it. pic.twitter.com/KPuHbiyyhT — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 12, 2020

If the worst thing you’ve got on me is that I ran away from bees which I have a phobia of, twice in 34 years into the road, when bees and roads are everywhere, so that’s not really an extraordinary story… and my allergies/intolerances lessened as I grew older… then lol. pic.twitter.com/957ytIyOMB — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 12, 2020