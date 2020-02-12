Jeff Bezos Buys Most Expensive Home Ever Purchased in LA - Find Out How Much!

Jeff Bezos is settling on an expensive new home – record-breaking expensive, actually.

The billionaire Amazon CEO purchased the home of David Geffen in Beverly Hills, Calif., People confirmed on Wednesday (February 12).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeff Bezos

A private broker handled the $165 million deal, making it the most expensive home ever purchased in the Los Angeles area, according to the WSJ.

Previously, the most expensive home was the Chartwell estate, otherwise known as the Beverly Hillbillies mansion, which was sold for $150 million to Rupert Murdoch‘s son in 2019.

It’s described as a “13,600-square-foot, Georgian-style mansion,” with “terraces, gardens, a nursery and three hot houses. The grounds also include two guesthouses, a tennis court, swimming pool, and nine-hole golf course.”

Jeff Bezos recently got roasted for being so rich. Find out what happened!