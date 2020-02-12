Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Jeff Bezos Buys Most Expensive Home Ever Purchased in LA - Find Out How Much!

Jeff Bezos is settling on an expensive new home – record-breaking expensive, actually.

The billionaire Amazon CEO purchased the home of David Geffen in Beverly Hills, Calif., People confirmed on Wednesday (February 12).

A private broker handled the $165 million deal, making it the most expensive home ever purchased in the Los Angeles area, according to the WSJ.

Previously, the most expensive home was the Chartwell estate, otherwise known as the Beverly Hillbillies mansion, which was sold for $150 million to Rupert Murdoch‘s son in 2019.

It’s described as a “13,600-square-foot, Georgian-style mansion,” with “terraces, gardens, a nursery and three hot houses. The grounds also include two guesthouses, a tennis court, swimming pool, and nine-hole golf course.”

Jeff Bezos recently got roasted for being so rich. Find out what happened!
