Wed, 12 February 2020 at 12:55 am

Jennifer Aniston Arrives for 51st Birthday Party with BFF Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston Arrives for 51st Birthday Party with BFF Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston keeps a low profile while heading into the Sunset Tower Hotel for her birthday party on Tuesday night (February 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 51-year-old actress celebrated her 50th birthday with a star-studded party at the same venue exactly one year ago.

Jen‘s Friends co-star Courteney Cox was also spotted heading inside the venue for the party.

Make sure to check out the full list of celebrities who attended the birthday party last year and see photos of them all stepping out. SO many stars were there, including Brad Pitt.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Tries (& Succeeds) to Look Just Like Her Bestie Jennifer Aniston in Birthday Post

