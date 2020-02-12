Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 11:13 am

Jim Carrey's Candid Response to This Journalist's Question Is Raising Eyebrows

Jim Carrey is currently doing press for his upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog and his candid response to a journalist’s question about his bucket list has people raising their eyebrows a bit and questioning the appropriateness of his answer.

While being interviewed by Heat magazine journalist Charlotte Long, she asked, “I was wondering, after all you’ve done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?”

Jim quickly replied, “Just you.”

Charlotte laughed as Jim said, “That’s it. It’s all done now.”

Charlotte then said, “I don’t know what to say to that,” to which Jim responded, “Just own it.”

This interview comes just a few days after Jim revealed what he likes to do at the beach…

You can watch the moment at 1:44 during this interview…
