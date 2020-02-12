Justin Bieber Says 'Marriage Takes Work' During Recent Fan Q&A Event

Justin Bieber stands up on his bike during his ride around the neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon (February 11) in Los Angeles.

Before returning to the states, the 25-year-old musician opened up about his new album, Changes, which drops this week, and his recent marriage to Hailey Bieber.

He also gave fans some advice about relationships.

“Being married is so awesome, but it’s not easy. It’s something you have to work for,” he told the crowd (via TMZ). “Everyday you have to choose to be patient with that person, love that person, be kind to that person…it’s just incredible.”

