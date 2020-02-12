Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 7:23 pm

Justin Bieber Says 'Marriage Takes Work' During Recent Fan Q&A Event

Justin Bieber stands up on his bike during his ride around the neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon (February 11) in Los Angeles.

Before returning to the states, the 25-year-old musician opened up about his new album, Changes, which drops this week, and his recent marriage to Hailey Bieber.

He also gave fans some advice about relationships.

“Being married is so awesome, but it’s not easy. It’s something you have to work for,” he told the crowd (via TMZ). “Everyday you have to choose to be patient with that person, love that person, be kind to that person…it’s just incredible.”

If you missed it, you can see new footage Justin and Hailey‘s wedding in his latest episode of Seasons.
