Justin & Hailey Bieber Exchange Their Wedding Vows in Never-Before-Seen Footage - Watch! (Video)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are sharing an intimate moment from their wedding.

The “Yummy” singer shared footage of their South Carolina wedding in the latest episode of his YouTube docu-series, Seasons.

In the newly released footage, fan are given a peek at Hailey walking down the aisle and exchanging her vows with Justin inside the chapel in front of their close friends and family.

In the episode, Hailey talked about feeling “lonely” before reconnecting with Justin.

“I was at my sister’s wedding in 2017, and I remember, the wedding was over, I was in my hotel room and I was with my parents and I just remember I was crying. I couldn’t stop crying because, I was really lonely for a really long time.”

“Everything happened the exact way it was supposed to, I really believe that. Even all the little mishaps that might’ve happened and us stumbling over our words, whatever it was, I think that it was so meant to be,” she went on to say.

