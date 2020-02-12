Top Stories
Wed, 12 February 2020 at 10:14 pm

Katy Perry Wears Cute Pink Dress For 'American Idol' Season 18 Premiere

Katy Perry Wears Cute Pink Dress For 'American Idol' Season 18 Premiere

Katy Perry goes pink for the American Idol season 18 premiere event held at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Wednesday night (February 12) in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old singer joined her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and mentor Bobby Bones at the event ahead of the premiere of the new season.

The event also featured a live performance from last year’s winner, Laine Hardy, who is hard at work on his debut album.

American Idol will debut on Sunday, February 16 on ABC.

FYI: Katy wore a Lele Sadoughi necklace.

