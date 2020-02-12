Khloe Kardashian Publicly Calls Out Kourtney, Proves She's Still Mad After She 'Ruined' Oscars 2020 Night

Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian is still mad at her older sister Kourtney Kardashian and it’s all over their night out after the 2020 Oscars.

If you missed it, Khloe said Kourtney ruined her night out. Now, Khloe is going in on Kourtney even further, and Kourtney is telling her side of the story, too.

It started when Kourtney posted a photo of her and Khloe on Instagram, writing, “Date night, even though she ditched me half way through.”

Khloe retorted in the comments, writing, “Gluten fraud” and “scammer.”

It didn’t end there! Click through the gallery to see all the comments Khloe and Kourtney left each other in this alleged feud!
Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: 2020 Oscars Parties, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

