Liev Schreiber Gives Hope To 'Ray Donovan' Fans About Show After It's Sudden Cancellation

Ray Donovan fans, you may want to stop and read this – Liev Schreiber is hinting that season eight could still be happening.

The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram tonight to tell fans that their voiced have been heard regarding the sudden cancellation of the Showtime show.

“It’s hard to describe how amazing it feels to those of us in the Ray Donovan family who have been lucky enough to experience the overwhelming love and support that you all have expressed for our show since the news broke that Ray would not return,” he wrote.

Liev added, “What’s even more incredible is that it seems your voices have been heard. Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your continued support, there will be more Ray Donovan. So to all the Donofans who got their bats out and beat the odds. Thank you.”

Showtime hasn’t commented on the possibility that Ray Donovan is returning. Based on Liev‘s note, we might be looking at a final season situation.

The network announced just last week that the series wouldn’t be back for a season eight.