Wed, 12 February 2020 at 12:16 am

Lucy Hale Joins 'Fantasy Island' Cast at L.A. Premiere - See Red Carpet Photos!

Lucy Hale Joins 'Fantasy Island' Cast at L.A. Premiere - See Red Carpet Photos!

Lucy Hale is surrounded by the cast of Fantasy Island while attending the film’s premiere on Tuesday (February 11) at AMC Century City in Los Angeles.

Joining Lucy at the event were co-stars Portia Doubleday, Austin Stowell, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Michael Pena, Michael Rooker, Ryan Hansen, Jimmy O. Yang, Charlotte McKinney, and Joshua Diaz, as well as writer and director Jeff Wadlow and producer Jason Blum.

Ryan and Jimmy stepped out for the event in matching outfits – so fun!

Fantasy Island hits theaters on February 14, just in time for a Valentine’s Day scare.

FYI: Portia is wearing a Paolo Sebastian gown with Fabrizio Viti shoes.

40+ pictures inside of the Fantasy Island cast at the L.A. premiere…

Photos: Getty
