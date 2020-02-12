Top Stories
'This Is Us' Set Photos Reveal This Star Is Joining the Show!

'This Is Us' Set Photos Reveal This Star Is Joining the Show!

Jennifer Aniston &amp; Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, &amp; Now They're Telling All!

Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Rihanna Had a Very Late Night Outing with This Rumored Beau

Rihanna Had a Very Late Night Outing with This Rumored Beau

Blac Chyna Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors Because of Something She Posted

Blac Chyna Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors Because of Something She Posted

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 2:28 am

Mandy Moore & Justin Hartley Film a Red Carpet Scene for 'This Is Us' (Photos)

Mandy Moore & Justin Hartley Film a Red Carpet Scene for 'This Is Us' (Photos)

Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, and Sterling K. Brown are hard at work on a scene for This Is Us!

The three stars were spotted filming a red carpet scene outside of Radio City Music Hall on late Tuesday night (February 11) in New York City.

In the scene, Justin‘s character Kevin is attending the premiere of his new movie Stairs to Nowhere and he takes his mom Rebecca (Moore) and brother Randall (Brown) as his dates. In the show, the movie is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and the beloved director even has made cameo appearances.

Kevin walks the red carpet with his mom and even asks the photographers to take solo photos of her so she can feel like a real celebrity!

That same day, Mandy was seen in costume as the younger Rebecca while filming a flashback scene with a popular actor who hasn’t yet been on the show.

10+ pictures inside of the This Is Us cast filming a scene…

Just Jared on Facebook
mandy moore justin hartley red carpet scene this is us 01
mandy moore justin hartley red carpet scene this is us 02
mandy moore justin hartley red carpet scene this is us 03
mandy moore justin hartley red carpet scene this is us 04
mandy moore justin hartley red carpet scene this is us 05
mandy moore justin hartley red carpet scene this is us 06
mandy moore justin hartley red carpet scene this is us 07
mandy moore justin hartley red carpet scene this is us 08
mandy moore justin hartley red carpet scene this is us 09
mandy moore justin hartley red carpet scene this is us 10
mandy moore justin hartley red carpet scene this is us 11

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Sterling K Brown, This is Us

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr