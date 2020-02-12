Mandy Moore & Justin Hartley Film a Red Carpet Scene for 'This Is Us' (Photos)

Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, and Sterling K. Brown are hard at work on a scene for This Is Us!

The three stars were spotted filming a red carpet scene outside of Radio City Music Hall on late Tuesday night (February 11) in New York City.

In the scene, Justin‘s character Kevin is attending the premiere of his new movie Stairs to Nowhere and he takes his mom Rebecca (Moore) and brother Randall (Brown) as his dates. In the show, the movie is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and the beloved director even has made cameo appearances.

Kevin walks the red carpet with his mom and even asks the photographers to take solo photos of her so she can feel like a real celebrity!

That same day, Mandy was seen in costume as the younger Rebecca while filming a flashback scene with a popular actor who hasn’t yet been on the show.

10+ pictures inside of the This Is Us cast filming a scene…