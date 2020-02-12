Miley Cyrus Shows Off Rocking Body Walking in Marc Jacobs NYFW Show!

Miley Cyrus is closing out New York Fashion Week!

The 27-year-old singer made a surprise appearance walking in the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show on Wednesday (February 12) in New York City.

Miley showed off her toned abs wearing a black bra, trousers, and black leather gloves for her trip down the runway.

Models walking in the fashion show included Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber.

Over the weekend, Miley celebrated the 50th anniversary of The Doors‘ album Morrison Hotel.

