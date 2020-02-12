Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 9:25 pm

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Rocking Body Walking in Marc Jacobs NYFW Show!

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Rocking Body Walking in Marc Jacobs NYFW Show!

Miley Cyrus is closing out New York Fashion Week!

The 27-year-old singer made a surprise appearance walking in the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show on Wednesday (February 12) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

Miley showed off her toned abs wearing a black bra, trousers, and black leather gloves for her trip down the runway.

Models walking in the fashion show included Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber.

Over the weekend, Miley celebrated the 50th anniversary of The Doors‘ album Morrison Hotel.

30+ pictures inside Miley Cyrus and the models walking in the fashion show…
Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 01
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 02
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 03
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 04
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 05
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 06
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 07
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 08
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 09
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 10
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 11
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 12
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 13
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 14
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 15
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 16
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 17
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 18
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 19
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 20
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 21
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 22
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 23
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 24
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 25
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 26
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 27
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 28
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 29
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 30
miley cyrus shows off rocking body walking in marc jacobs nyfw 31

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Karlie Kloss, Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr