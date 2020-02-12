Mya Has a Secret Wedding - Partner's Identity Is Still Unknown!

Mya got married!

The 40-year-old “Case of the Ex” singer revealed that she tied the knot in a secret wedding in Seychelles, TMZ reported on Wednesday (February 12), along with photos of Mya in her beautiful white wedding dress.

Mya actually got married back in December in an intimate ceremony on the island nation, according to the report.

Even more surprising: it’s still not known who her spouse is! She hasn’t been seen publicly dating anyone in years. This is her first marriage.

Congratulations to Mya!