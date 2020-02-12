Top Stories
Wed, 12 February 2020 at 10:48 pm

Nicki Minaj & Husband Kenneth Petty Enjoy Night Out at Marc Jacobs NYFW Show

Nicki Minaj & Husband Kenneth Petty Enjoy Night Out at Marc Jacobs NYFW Show

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty pose for photos as they attend the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show on Wednesday evening (February 12) in New York City.

The 37-year-old “Yikes” rapper looked cool in a floral-print dress with tan, knee-high boots for the show.

Other stars at the show included Naomi Campbell, Yolanda Hadid, Marc‘s husband Char Defrancesco, director Sofia Coppola, fashion editor Andre Leon Talley, and Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia.

If you missed it, Nicki recently revealed that she actually hates three of her fan-favorite songs!

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Andre Leon Talley, Char Defrancesco, Kenneth Petty, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj, Nina Garcia, Sofia Coppola, yolanda hadid

