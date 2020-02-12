Olivia Jade Grabs Dinner With Sister Bella Giannulli in Los Angeles

Olivia Jade follows her older sister Bella out of the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (February 11).

The two sisters, and daughters of Lori Loughlin and Massimo Giannulli, stepped out for dinner at the Tower Bar restaurant.

Jennifer Aniston was hosting a birthday dinner with her friends at the same place.

The next day, Olivia was spotted leaving a salon appointment in Beverly Hills.

Late last month, Olivia and Bella were seen out doing a little shopping with Bella's adorable new puppy.