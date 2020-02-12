Top Stories
Wed, 12 February 2020 at 8:26 pm

Olivia Jade Grabs Dinner With Sister Bella Giannulli in Los Angeles

Olivia Jade Grabs Dinner With Sister Bella Giannulli in Los Angeles

Olivia Jade follows her older sister Bella out of the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (February 11).

The two sisters, and daughters of Lori Loughlin and Massimo Giannulli, stepped out for dinner at the Tower Bar restaurant.

Jennifer Aniston was hosting a birthday dinner with her friends at the same place.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Jade

The next day, Olivia was spotted leaving a salon appointment in Beverly Hills.

Late last month, Olivia and Bella were seen out doing a little shopping with Bella‘s adorable new puppy. Check out the pics here!
Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Bella Giannulli, isabella Giannulli, Olivia Jade

