Pete Davidson Lands Netflix Comedy Special & the Trailer Just Arrived - Watch! (Video)

Pete Davidson is getting his own comedy special!

The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian stars in a new Netflix original comedy special called Alive from New York, which will debut on the streaming service on February 25.

In a newly released trailer for the special, he jokes about his relationship with his gay friends.

“I have a lot of gay friends. I like my gay friends because I don’t think there’s a more honest relationship between a gay dude and a straight dude, because there is just nothing to gain. It’s just pure honesty,” he explains.

He also recently transformed into a drag queen on SNL, and you have to see it.

Watch the trailer for Alive From New York…