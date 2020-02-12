Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 1:28 pm

Pete Davidson Lands Netflix Comedy Special & the Trailer Just Arrived - Watch! (Video)

Pete Davidson is getting his own comedy special!

The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian stars in a new Netflix original comedy special called Alive from New York, which will debut on the streaming service on February 25.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pete Davidson

In a newly released trailer for the special, he jokes about his relationship with his gay friends.

“I have a lot of gay friends. I like my gay friends because I don’t think there’s a more honest relationship between a gay dude and a straight dude, because there is just nothing to gain. It’s just pure honesty,” he explains.

He also recently transformed into a drag queen on SNL, and you have to see it.

Watch the trailer for Alive From New York
