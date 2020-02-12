Rick Moranis to Return to Acting for First Time Since 1997 with 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Movie!

Rick Moranis is returning to acting for the sequel to the 1989 blockbuster Honey, I Shrunk the Kids!

The 66-year-old actor has starred in a few versions of the film in addition to the 1989 movie. He made the 1992 hit Honey, I Blew Up the Kid and the 1997 film Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (which was his last live action film ever.)

In the film, Josh Gad will play Rick’s son, who accidentally shrinks his whole family.

FYI – the movie will not be released on Disney+. It’s aiming for a theatrical release, Deadline reports.

No release date has been revealed for this project just yet, but stay tuned.