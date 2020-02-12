Salma Hayek Reveals She Spilled Water All Over Eminem at Oscars 2020!

Salma Hayek is revealing a moment you didn’t see on TV that happened at the 2020 Oscars!

The Frida actress explained a hilarious story involving Eminem that happened at the big event on her social media on Wednesday (February 12).

“In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him,” she amusingly admitted.

“If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me- As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said ‘Nice to meet you Eminem- I’m a HUGE fan!’ because I AM! But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him…” she went on to say.

“and then I read this [swipe right] in @RollingStone. @Eminem you’re the greatest!!!” she added with a link to a Rolling Stone interview, in which Eminem said he got to hug Salma at the event.

