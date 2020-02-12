Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 12:53 pm

See Which Celebs Attended Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Party!

See Which Celebs Attended Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Party!

Jennifer Aniston has so many famous friends coming to celebrate her special day.

The Friends actress, who turned 51 on Tuesday (February 11), celebrated with a bunch of celebs at the Sunset Tower Hotel for her birthday party in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Aniston

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss, Gossip Girl alum Chace Crawford, Saturday Night Live alum Kevin Nealon and Jennifer Lopez‘s longtime manager, Benny Medina were all seen entering the party throughout the night.

Jewelry designer and longtime friend Jennifer Meyer was also seen attending the party, and later holding hands with Friends co-star and BFF Courteney Cox, who was also seen arriving earlier in the night.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Tries (& Succeeds) to Look Just Like Her Bestie Jennifer Aniston in Birthday Post

Photos: Backgrid
