See Which Celebs Attended Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Party!

Jennifer Aniston has so many famous friends coming to celebrate her special day.

The Friends actress, who turned 51 on Tuesday (February 11), celebrated with a bunch of celebs at the Sunset Tower Hotel for her birthday party in West Hollywood, Calif.

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss, Gossip Girl alum Chace Crawford, Saturday Night Live alum Kevin Nealon and Jennifer Lopez‘s longtime manager, Benny Medina were all seen entering the party throughout the night.

Jewelry designer and longtime friend Jennifer Meyer was also seen attending the party, and later holding hands with Friends co-star and BFF Courteney Cox, who was also seen arriving earlier in the night.

