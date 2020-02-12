Serena Williams Says Her Heroes Have Changed After Becoming A Mother & Here's Why!

Now that she’s a mother, Serena Williams has a new way of thinking.

During the New York Fashion Week presentation of her jet set-inspired collection for her S by Serena clothing line on Wednesday (February 12), the 38-year-old tennis pro sat down for an intimate conversation with Anna Wintour, where she talked about how becoming a mother to her 2-year-old daughter Olympia has changed the way she approaches work and life.

“Being a mom is super important, but also being a leader so my daughter can look at me and say, ‘This is what my mom did,’” Serena expressed (via Time). “I aspire to do that and I want to be better… it’s really important to me to inspire the next generation because that’s what the future is.”

“My heroes have changed… after having a child, my heroes are moms because women are superheroes,” Serena continued. “To have a baby and then have to go to work two or three weeks later or work a 9-5… I’m fortunate to not have to do that.”

“I’m at a loss for words when I think of women who work day in and day out, providing for their families, when I know how hard it is for me to leave my daughter. I never felt that way until I became a mom,” Serena concluded. “I think women need to be recognized.”