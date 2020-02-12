Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 4:25 pm

Serena Williams Says Her Heroes Have Changed After Becoming A Mother & Here's Why!

Now that she’s a mother, Serena Williams has a new way of thinking.

During the New York Fashion Week presentation of her jet set-inspired collection for her S by Serena clothing line on Wednesday (February 12), the 38-year-old tennis pro sat down for an intimate conversation with Anna Wintour, where she talked about how becoming a mother to her 2-year-old daughter Olympia has changed the way she approaches work and life.

“Being a mom is super important, but also being a leader so my daughter can look at me and say, ‘This is what my mom did,’” Serena expressed (via Time). “I aspire to do that and I want to be better… it’s really important to me to inspire the next generation because that’s what the future is.”

“My heroes have changed… after having a child, my heroes are moms because women are superheroes,” Serena continued. “To have a baby and then have to go to work two or three weeks later or work a 9-5… I’m fortunate to not have to do that.”

“I’m at a loss for words when I think of women who work day in and day out, providing for their families, when I know how hard it is for me to leave my daughter. I never felt that way until I became a mom,” Serena concluded. “I think women need to be recognized.”
Credit: Dia Dipasupil; Photos: Getty
