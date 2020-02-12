'The Mighty Ducks' Reboot in the Works at Disney+, Lauren Graham to Play Lead!

The Mighty Ducks is coming back!

A reboot of the ’90s franchise is set to hit Disney+, Variety reported on Wednesday (February 12).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lauren Graham

Disney+ issued a 10-episode series order for a sequel to the original series, according to the report, with Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham playing the lead character, Alex. Good Girls star Brady Noon is set to play her son, Evan.

Production is set to begin in Vancouver in the next few weeks, with a premiere expected sometime later in 2020.

Here’s a plot summary: “The new Mighty Ducks is set in present day Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.”

If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s every movie and TV show that was released on Disney+!