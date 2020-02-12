Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Welcome Third Daughter - Find Out Her Name Here!

Thomas Rhett is a dad to three daughters!

The 29-year-old country singer and his wife, Lauren, have welcomed their third daughter, Lennon Love, to the world on Monday (February 10).

Lauren announced the news to his fans on Instagram this afternoon, writing, “Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face 🥰.”

She added, “Lennon Love Akins 💕 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes 💙. We could not be more in love 💗💗💗”

Thomas also shared the news on his Instagram.

“It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth🙌🏼 watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!”

Thomas and Lauren are parents to two other daughters, Ada James, 2, and Willa Gray, 4.

Congrats to the happy family!