Twitter Thinks Dean Cain Is Mocking Ashley Judd's Appearance, He Says He's Not
Actor and republican party supporter Dean Cain took to Twitter to react to a video of Ashley Judd, and the Internet quickly called him out.
It all started when Ashley made a PSA for Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren.
Dean saw the video and quote tweeted it, writing, “I’m not exactly sure what to say here… I certainly have nothing positive to say, so I’ll be quiet.”
Fans took this to mean that Dean was commenting on her looks.
See the video in question embedded in this post.
I’m not exactly sure what to say here… I certainly have nothing positive to say, so I’ll be quiet. https://t.co/Ee02CQNThz
— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) February 12, 2020
Click inside to see what Dean Cain said in response to those inquiring if he was commenting on Ashley Judd’s looks…
F' me…? Uhm… no, thanks.
Please show me where I attacked her looks. It's her candidate and her support for said candidate's policies that I dislike. https://t.co/hhc5Te9ptr
— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) February 12, 2020
I never mentioned her looks. It's the terrible policies of her preferred candidate I don't like. You're the one talking about her looks, and calling folks names –
— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) February 12, 2020
Very personal (and ridiculous) attacks here. I said nothing about her looks—perhaps you have some issues to work out?
— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) February 12, 2020