Twitter Thinks Dean Cain Is Mocking Ashley Judd's Appearance, He Says He's Not

Actor and republican party supporter Dean Cain took to Twitter to react to a video of Ashley Judd, and the Internet quickly called him out.

It all started when Ashley made a PSA for Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Dean saw the video and quote tweeted it, writing, “I’m not exactly sure what to say here… I certainly have nothing positive to say, so I’ll be quiet.”

Fans took this to mean that Dean was commenting on her looks.

I’m not exactly sure what to say here… I certainly have nothing positive to say, so I’ll be quiet. https://t.co/Ee02CQNThz — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) February 12, 2020

