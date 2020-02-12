Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 3:04 pm

Twitter Thinks Dean Cain Is Mocking Ashley Judd's Appearance, He Says He's Not

Twitter Thinks Dean Cain Is Mocking Ashley Judd's Appearance, He Says He's Not

Actor and republican party supporter Dean Cain took to Twitter to react to a video of Ashley Judd, and the Internet quickly called him out.

It all started when Ashley made a PSA for Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Dean saw the video and quote tweeted it, writing, “I’m not exactly sure what to say here… I certainly have nothing positive to say, so I’ll be quiet.”

Fans took this to mean that Dean was commenting on her looks.

See the video in question embedded in this post.

Click inside to see what Dean Cain said in response to those inquiring if he was commenting on Ashley Judd’s looks…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashley Judd, Dean Cain, Extended

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr