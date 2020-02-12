Zachary Levi Joins Cole Sprouse in Movie Musical 'Undercover'

Cole Sprouse and Zachary Levi are about to be in a wedding cover band together.

Deadline reports that the two actors will star in movie musical, Undercover.

The movie centers on Jack (Levi), a down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father, who, to make ends meet, secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band led by misfit Ben (Sprouse).

Things start looking up for this ragtag band, but when Jack’s secret gets revealed, he rediscovers what’s truly important in life while teaching Ben to find his own voice as a musical talent.

Steve Pink will direct the film, with production starting in April.

