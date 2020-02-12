Top Stories
'This Is Us' Set Photos Reveal This Star Is Joining the Show!

Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Rihanna Had a Very Late Night Outing with This Rumored Beau

Blac Chyna Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors Because of Something She Posted

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 1:58 am

Zachary Levi Joins Cole Sprouse in Movie Musical 'Undercover'

Zachary Levi Joins Cole Sprouse in Movie Musical 'Undercover'

Cole Sprouse and Zachary Levi are about to be in a wedding cover band together.

Deadline reports that the two actors will star in movie musical, Undercover.

The movie centers on Jack (Levi), a down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father, who, to make ends meet, secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band led by misfit Ben (Sprouse).

Things start looking up for this ragtag band, but when Jack’s secret gets revealed, he rediscovers what’s truly important in life while teaching Ben to find his own voice as a musical talent.

Steve Pink will direct the film, with production starting in April.

Do you remember that Cole played another character named Ben? It was in this popular television show!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cole Sprouse, Zachary Levi

