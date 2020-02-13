Top Stories
Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Looks Totally Different in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel Set Photos!

Thu, 13 February 2020 at 7:22 pm

A Former 'Glee Project' Star Will Play Elphaba in 'Wicked'

One of the favorites from the reality competition series The Glee Project will be making her Broadway debut later this month!

Lindsay Pearce came in second place on the first season of The Glee Project and she guest starred on Glee as a rival to Rachel Berry.

Now, Lindsay will be playing the role of Elphaba in the musical Wicked starting on February 25. This marks her first time on Broadway!

Can you believe that Wicked has been on Broadway for over 16 years?! The 17th anniversary will happen this October and a movie is planned for Christmas 2021.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Broadway, Lindsay Pearce, Wicked

