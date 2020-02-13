Amber Rose Reveals the Touching Reason She Decided to Get Face Tattoo

Amber Rose was asked what inspired her to get her face tattoo that reads “Bash Slash,” and she revealed there’s actually a poignant reason.

“I gotta be honest, and I don’t want this to sound corny, but after Kobe [Bryant] died it made me reflect on my life,” Amber told Fox Soul TV.

“I thought about my dad and my dad had cancer when he was 40, and he went through remission and he’s good now but he almost died. And I’m 36… I’ve been wanting this tattoo for a long time… life is so short, just do it. Just live your best life with no regrets,” she continued.

She added, “That’s just how I felt, and I’m happy I did it.”

“Bash Slash” is a tribute to her two sons, 6-year-old Sebastian Taylor and 3-month-old Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

Here’s what Amber Rose said to the haters who slammed her tattoo choice.