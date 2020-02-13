Top Stories
Thu, 13 February 2020 at 9:30 pm

Chris Brown Puts New Face Tattoo On Display in Public!

Chris Brown Puts New Face Tattoo On Display in Public!

Chris Brown steps out for an early Valentine’s Day party on Wednesday night (February 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old singer put his new face tattoo on display in public for the first time after it was debuted on social media one day earlier.

Chris was joined at the party by his friend Justin Combs, who is the son of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. He is a graduate of UCLA.

