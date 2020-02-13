Courtney Love Reveals She Is 18 Months Sober

Courtney Love has revealed she is 18 months sober!

The 55-year-old entertainer was in attendance at the 2020 NME Awards to receive the Icon Award, and announced the news on stage.

“I didn’t prepare any speech, sorry I didn’t mean to be disrespectful,” Courtney said in her speech.

“I woke up this morning and I asked a friend like ‘Is it the 11th?’ because also today, the honor of picking up this wonderful f—k you thing [the award is shaped like a middle finger] … I also have 18 months sober today,” she continued. “I can’t believe that. That’s pretty wild. Thank you so much I’m very honored.”

Watch her speech…