David Schwimmer Addresses 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry's 'Big News Coming...' Tweet!

David Schwimmer is clearing the air about the rumored Friends reunion!

Quizzed by hosts Matt Baker and Alex Jones on BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday (February 11), the 53-year-old actor refused to confirm or deny the prospect of a reunion, saying: “First of all, I’m so glad I finally get to answer this question,” he joked. “I really wish I could confirm or deny. There’s nothing official to report.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of David Schwimmer

David was then asked if Friends co-star Matthey Perry‘s mysterious tweet last week that said, “Big news coming…,” had anything to do with the potential Friends reunion.

“Maybe Matthew Perry is pregnant,” David said. “There’s nothing official to report.”

David and his five co-stars of the beloved series are reportedly in talks for an hour-long reunion special to air on HBO Max.

Pictured: David Schwimmer taking part in a Q&A at the Sky TV, Up Next Event at Tate Modern on Wednesday (February 12) in support of his new series Intelligence in London, England.