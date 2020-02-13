Top Stories
Justin Bieber Gets Candid About His Sex Life with Wife Hailey

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Looks Totally Different in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel Set Photos!

Dove Cameron Is a Supportive Girlfriend at Thomas Doherty's 'High Fidelity' Premiere!

Dove Cameron looks so in love with boyfriend Thomas Doherty while supporting him at the premiere of his new Hulu series High Fidelity on Thursday (February 13) at The Metrograph in New York City.

The couple met while filming the Disney Channel original movie Descendants 2 and they also starred together in the third movie.

Thomas has a supporting role in the new Hulu show, which premieres on the streaming service on Valentine’s Day. All episodes will be available to binge on the same day, unlike most Hulu series.

Kaia Gerber was also in attendance at the event!

Make sure to also see photos of the full cast on the red carpet.
