Dwyane Wade Explains Why He Went Public with Daughter Zaya's Journey

Dwyane Wade is opening up about his decision to go public with his daughter Zaya‘s journey.

The 38-year-old former professional basketball player and his wife Gabrielle Union‘s 12-year-old came out as transgender this week.

“Well, we’re not the only family that deals with all the things we’ve spoken about,” Dwyane told ET. “We’re not the only family that had to deal with surrogacy, to bring our daughter [Kaavia] into the world. We’re not the only family that’s had to deal with gender expression, gender identity, sexuality, with their child.”

“We understand the position we’ve been put in, especially in our community, and even though it’s not always a popular thing to speak out on issues that people are uncomfortable with or not as educated on, but this is the platform that God gave me and my family,” he continued. “So, we use it.”

“For me, it’s always about being able to adapt and being able to learn, and always being able to grow,” Dwyane added. “I think coming from the inner city of Chicago early on, I was kind of closed-minded on a lot of things. And I’ve been with my wife, traveling the world, meeting people, going to different places, I’ve learned to keep my mind open, keep my eyes open, keep my heart open, keep my thoughts open.”

“That’s what I’ve been trying to do as I’m growing into the man that I’ve always dreamed of becoming,” he said.

While speaking about his upcoming ESPN documentary, D. Wade: Life Unexpected, Dwyane shared, “I face a lot of different elements in the documentary, so whatever it is that speaks to you, hopefully, it’s something that you can pull from an inspiration to inspire, that would be ideal for me.”

