'Grey's Anatomy' Reveals Hints on Why Justin Chambers' Alex Is Not Coming Back to Seattle (Spoilers)

Justin Chambers left Grey’s Anatomy after the show’s 350th episode and now the ABC series is finally dropping hints as to what will happen to his character Alex Karev.

It was revealed in early January that Justin had exited the hit series after 15 years and his final episode aired in November.

Alex flew to Iowa to care for his sick mom in Justin‘s final episode and in the episodes since, he has been involved in the storyline by texting with his wife Jo, played by Camilla Luddington.

In the episode that aired on Thursday (February 13), Caterina Scorsone‘s Amelia reached out to Jo to find out if she is going through something.

“Alex hasn’t been returning my calls,” Jo told Amelia. “He says that he’s going through something and he needs time, and if I didn’t know better, I would think he was getting revenge for when I needed time. But I know he would never do that, so…”

“I’m sorry. I’m anxious and I…” Jo said before Amelia interrupted and said, “Deflect when I’m anxious.’

It sounds like Alex and Jo may be going through some relationship issues, which could cause him to stay in Iowa and not return to Seattle.

