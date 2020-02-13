Hoda Kotb Weighs In On Awkward Moment When Nick & Vanessa Lachey Denied They Sent Jessica Simpson a Gift!

Hoda Kotb is opening up about the awkward moment that occurred during her interview with Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

During the Today show interview last week, host Hoda mentioned that Jessica Simpson recently expressed that Vanessa and Nick sent her a gift once during a milestone moment in her life. Vanessa jumped in and denied doing any such thing.

Hoda admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night (February 12) that she didn’t expect the interview to go that way at all.

“Here’s the thing: When I was interviewing Jessica, she was talking about, like, on what great terms everyone was,” Hoda explained. “Like, ‘I’m so happy for them. I have children. They have children.’ And she mentioned something, I thought, about a gift. So, I was like ‘Oh, so everybody’s happy.’ So when they came, I was like, ‘Isn’t that cool? Everybody’s friends.’ And then that wasn’t the way it was received.”

Hoda, who was joined by her co-host Jenna Bush Hager, said she “didn’t understand what was going on” and “actually was confused.”

Vanessa Lachey recently reacted to a fan calling her out for that Jessica Simpson moment.